Chicopee police officer accused of raping woman during National Guard training at Fort Devens

CLINTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Chicopee police officer, National Guard member and Army veteran has been charged with raping, kidnapping and beating up a fellow National Guard member at Fort Devens over the weekend.

In Clinton District Court on Tuesday, Corey Fournier, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

“The defendant did prevent the victim from leaving or getting away,” prosecutor Alyssa Kilmurray said.

On Sunday, state police detectives notified Chicopee police that they were investigating officer Fournier. Fournier voluntarily surrendered to police on Monday.

“This is an allegation of sexual assault that occurred on March 3 of 2018 at Fort Devens, where both the victim and the defendant were attending National Guard training,” Kilmurray said. “Both of the individuals did not know each other prior to the assault.”

Fournier has been with the National Guard for more than nine years. He’s been with the Chicopee Police Department as a patrol officer for more than three years.

Before joining the National Guard and becoming an officer, Fournier was a specialist in the Army, serving two tours overseas.

Fournier is married with two children. His father told 7’s Matt Rascon that his son is “innocent.” He has since been placed on unpaid leave by the police department.

Fournier was ordered held on $5,000 bail and is expected back in court later this month.

