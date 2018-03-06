Chicopee police officer facing rape, kidnapping charges

CHICOPEE, MA (WHDH) - A Chicopee police officer is facing several charges, including rape and kidnapping.

Corey Fournier, 27, is a 3.5-year patrol officer with the department.

Massachusetts State Police detectives notified the Chicopee police chief Sunday that they were investigating Fournier for an incident that they said happened early Saturday morning in Ayer.

On Monday, Chicopee police said Fournier voluntarily came to the police station to meet with state police detectives.

They came armed with an arrest warrant for two counts of rape, kidnapping and assault and battery.

The victim apparently knows Fournier.

Officials have confiscated his patrol equipment and firearms.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating this case.

