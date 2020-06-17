Chicopee police officer killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chicopee Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Connecticut on Tuesday, officials announced.

Officer Angela Santiago, a six-year veteran, was off-duty when she crashed on Interstate 91 in East Windsor, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

Santiago had recently been working as a school resource officer at Chicopee High School, the department said.

“We wish to offer our prayers and condolences to her family and let them know that we will always be there for them and we will never forget Angela. May you rest in peace,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Chicopee residents have since flocked to the department to leave flowers, balloons, and other items on Santiago’s cruiser to honor her memory.

No additional details on the crash have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

