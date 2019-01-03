Chicopee police searching for ‘iPhone bandit’

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chicopee are searching for a suspect caught stealing an iPhone from a gas station employee.

Police said the man asked to use the restroom at Pride Gas Station on Chicopee St. on Dec. 26, and on his way out stole an iPhone that was left on the counter in the employes only area.

The suspect, a white male, was wearing a black hoodie with a black baseball cap and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (413)594-1740 and reference case 5993.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)