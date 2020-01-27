Chicopee police searching for missing woman

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Chicopee police are searching for a woman was last seen leaving her house early this morning.

Gabrielle Hochrein was last seen leaving her house around 5 a.m.

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with dirty blonde, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Family members say they’re concerned for her wellbeing based on statements she said before she left.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call police at 413-594-1700.

