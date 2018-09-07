CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A 16-year-old Massachusetts high school student who reported seeing a suspicious and possibly armed man roaming the school has been charged with making a hoax.

Chicopee police said Thursday the report made Aug. 31 at Chicopee Comprehensive High School was “an untrue, false story.”

The student reported a suspicious man, dressed in black, possibly with a weapon, inside the school.

The report prompted a lockdown and eventual evacuation.

Police say the fake report “created total chaos,” stress, trauma, put lives in danger, and cost the city $10,000.

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with threats concerning the location of dangerous items; misleading police; disturbance in a school; and disturbing the peace. The teen will be summoned to juvenile court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)