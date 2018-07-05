Chief: Chicago police seize about 1 illegal gun every hour

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent says officers seize, on average, one illegal handgun per hour and that the proliferation of guns on the streets prompted three police-involved shootings within 30 hours this week.

Eddie Johnson told WBBM-TV for a story Wednesday that Chicago police recover more illegal guns than officers in New York City and Los Angeles combined.

The first shooting occurred Monday evening in the South Shore neighborhood. A 17-year-old male was shot by an officer who says the teen pointed a gun at him. Officers also shot armed men on Tuesday and Wednesday on the West Side. A suspect was killed in the incident Tuesday.

The Police Department says weapons were recovered in all three shootings.

Johnson says some people are brazen in their willingness to confront police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)