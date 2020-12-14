Chief of staff to former Fall River mayor pleads guilty to extortion, bribery charges

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The former chief of staff to ex-Mayor Jasiel Correia pleaded guilty to federal extortion and bribery charges Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Genoveva Andrade, 49, of Somerset, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of extortion conspiracy, two counts of extortion, one count of bribery and one count of false statements. Correia has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.

At a hearing Monday, Andrade admitted to conspiring with Correia to extort a marijuana vendor for $150,000 in return for a letter of non-opposition from Correia telling the vendor “you’re family now” after the vendor made the payment, officials said.

Andrade also admitted to conspiring with Correia to take government actions to help a business owner in exchange for cash and a Rolex watch, and that she kicked back half of her salary to Correia on a bi-weekly basis from November 2017 to July 2018, officials said.

Andrade has not yet been sentenced.

