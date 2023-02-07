LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The chief of staff to the Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña was arraigned Tuesday after being arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, 48, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Lawrence District Court. He was arrested Monday evening after state troopers executed a court-authorized search warrant on electronic devices in his home.

Martes-Rosario’s bail is set at $1,050 under the conditions that he stay off the internet, away from all children under the age of 18 except his own son, and surrender his passport.

Police say the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit began its investigation in December after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged images of child pornography uploaded from an IP address connected to Martes-Rosario’s house.

After obtaining a search warrant from Salem District Court, troopers went to Martes-Rosario’s house about 6:30 p.m. and conducted a forensic examination of electronic devices, according to police.

Troopers allegedly located dozens of images of child pornography on the Martes-Rosario’s iPad.

Mayor DePeña’s office released a statement Tuesday saying Martes-Rosario has been dismissed from his position with the city.

Martes-Rosario is next due in court on March 27.

