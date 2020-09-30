Chief: Randolph police officer cleared in pedestrian crash

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after an independent investigation into an incident during which he accidentally hit a pedestrian while responding to a domestic violence call last month, the chief announced Wednesday.

The results of the lengthy investigation by the Quincy Police Department were announced by Randolph Police Chief William Pace, who said the probe of the Aug. 25 incident revealed the “officer braked hard and attempted to steer away from the pedestrian” prior to the crash.

The report found the crash was “unavoidable and further resulted in non-fatal injuries” to the pedestrian “due to the quick and decisive actions made by [the officer] that evening.”

The investigation also determined the pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway outside of a crosswalk, the officer had properly activated his emergency lights and siren, and was driving about 42 mph in a “safe and controlled manner” prior to the crash.

The victim reported refused to provide a statement to investigators.

“This was a deeply unfortunate accident, but it is clear from the outside agency’s report that the accident was unavoidable, and that our Randolph Police Officer made a concerted effort to avoid the crash, which may have made the difference between life and death,” Pace said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the diligence and hard work of the Quincy Police Department in their findings of fact in this matter.”

The Randolph Police Department is also awaiting the results of an external administrative review of the totality of incidents and circumstances on Aug. 25, including the pedestrian’s prior motor vehicle crash.

