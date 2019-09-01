Chief wants answers on electrical shocks that knocked boy into ocean in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire chief is looking for answers after a youth fell off a Provincetown pier after receiving an electric shock Sunday, and the man who rescued him was shocked by the same extension plate, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to MacMillan Pier for reports of a person who had been shocked and fell in the water. An adult bystander allegedly jumped in after am 11-year-old boy was shocked by an extension plate and fell in, according to fire officials.

“He said he lost feelings in his legs and he couldn’t stand,” the boy’s father said. “He didn’t have control … so he fell over the ledge.”

The adult pulled the youth out of the water and on to the pier, but was allegedly shocked by the same extension plate, according to fire officials.

“He jumped in and pulled them out and as he came out that’s on and it threw him to the ground,” said Fire Chief Michael Trovato. “He stepped on it and it threw him to the ground.”

Trovato said the area where the shocks took place is a popular spot for kids to jump into the water. A pier worker said no electrical current was going into the metal plate, but there’s an electrical box nearby and Trovato said he wants answers.

“I think we need an electrical engineer in there to find out what happened,” Trovato said.

The youth was alert and awake when he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and the adult initially refused transport but ultimately went to the hospital, officials said.

The boy’s father said he was ultimately OK.

“He was really shaken up,” the father said.

The incident is still under investigation.

