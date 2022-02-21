(WHDH) — An animal shelter in New Jersey says a chihuahua found in urine-soaked bags along railroad tracks Saturday morning is “lucky to be alive.”

A man had been out walking his dog along the tracks in the area of Christel Avenue in Vineland when his dog started reacting to a bag on the ground, according to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter.

He then noticed the bag move and heard something inside.

He picked up the bag and brought it to the shelter, where they discovered a young female chihuahua.

“She and the bags she was in were soaked with urine,” wrote on Facebook, adding that the dog was visibly shaken and lucky to be alive.”

The chihuahua, who has since been named Coco, was evaluated that afternoon.

This case of animal cruelty was reported to the local police department.

