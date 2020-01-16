Chihuahua rescued from Holyoke dumpster ready to move into forever home

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) -

A chihuahua puppy is safe and sound thanks to a good Samaritan who spotted its owner attempting to abandon it in a Holyoke dumpster Thursday.

The Samaritan confronted the owner who said the 7-month-old pup –now named Tucker– was the last of a litter born over the summer and that they were unable to find a home for it.

The rescuer took the dog home and contacted Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield so the dog could be put up for adoption.

Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato said she is grateful to the rescuer for stepping in.

According to a release issued by the adoption shelter, Tucker stole the hearts of the employees and will be moving into his fur-ever home later this week.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)