Chihuahua whose owner died from coronavirus is up for adoption at MSPCA center in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chihuahua whose owner recently died from coronavirus complications is looking to get adopted into a loving home.

Chloe arrived at the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston Adoption Center last Friday after being surrendered from a home in Brockton.

The 5-year-old pup is described as shy at first but very friendly. Staff members believe she will do well in most homes.

Chloe has a metal plate attached to the bones of her right, front leg that she received in 2016 from a surgery to repair a broken leg, according to the MSPCA. The plate should have been removed after the leg healed, so adoption center staff are concerned about long-term health implications despite Chloe appearing to stand and walk with little pain.

An X-ray has been scheduled for Chloe to see if the plate can be safely removed without causing more damage to her leg. If it cannot, the veterinary team will amputate her leg to spare her from any future health issues.

Chloe’s medical bills are expected to top $1,500 and will be paid for by the Spike’s Fund, which meets the medical care needs for homeless animals in the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center.

The public can contribute toward her care by donating here.

Those interested in adopting Chloe can call the adoption center at 617-522-5055.

All three of the MSPCA’s adoption centers have temporarily transitioned to appointment-based adoptions and surrenders due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

