HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A child is in serious condition after being struck by a piece of machine equipment in Harwich on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responding to the area of 106 Main St. about 3:15 p.m. say a child was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries following the accident.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

