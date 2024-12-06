BOSTON (WHDH) - A child and an adult were hit by a school bus in Jamaica Plain Friday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. outside the Curley School on Pershing Road, police said. Boston Public Schools confirmed that the two hit were a student and a staff member at the school.

Investigators said the bus crashed through a fence on campus. Both the child and adult were taken to the hospital, according to police.

“We are extremely grateful to the Curley School staff and Boston EMS, Boston Police, and Boston Fire for the care they provided to the student and staff member who were hurt as well as anyone who witnessed the incident,” Boston Public Schools said in a statement Friday afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

