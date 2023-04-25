LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Lexington Tuesday after a child and an adult were hit by a van as the vehicle careened into a car wash.

The crash happened on Massachusetts Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There is some damage to the front of the car wash, but officials said the building is structurally sound.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

