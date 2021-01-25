Child airlifted to hospital after falling from ski lift at Blue Hills Reservation in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was injured after falling from a ski lift in Canton Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Blue Hills Reservation and airlifted the victim to a hospital, according to fire officials.

The child was said to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews are still on scene and it is not clear what caused the child to fall from the lift.

Canton Fire paramedics treated a child who fell from the ski lift with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Thanks to Boston Medflight for a quick response and to our partners at Canton PD, MSP and Blue Hills Ski Patrol. @CantonMAPolice @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/W3XeEEDQ9i — Canton Fire (@CantonFire1) January 25, 2021

