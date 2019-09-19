Child among 3 injured in crash involving box truck, school bus on I-95 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One child was among the three people taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday after a crash involving a box truck, a vehicle, and a school bus on Interstate 95 in Westwood.

The incident occurred on the northbound side of the highway prior to Exit 14, according to state police.

The right travel land is closed.

A photo shared by state police showed a damaged vehicle sandwiched between a box truck and the bus.

There were 14 children on the bus at the time of the accident, one was transported with minor injuries.

The driver of the school bus and the driver of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.

