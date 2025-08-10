BALTIMORE, MD. (WHDH) — A child was among the six people who were wounded in a shooting at a block party in Baltimore on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Queensbury and Spaulding avenues found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Baltimore police.

One man is listed in critical condition. The other victims, including a 5-year-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

