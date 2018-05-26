Child bitten in face by dog

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A child has been bitten in the face by an English bulldog in Connecticut.

The New Haven Register reports a 1-year-old was severely bitten in the face by a dog Friday evening while being pushed in a stroller. The 61-year-old grandfather and a 6-year-old child were also attacked as they walked past the home of the dog.

Police responded to a 911 call and found the child to have severe injuries to the head and face and was taken to Yale Pediatric Hospital for treatment. The 6-year-old was bitten near the buttocks, and the grandfather sustained minor injuries.

The dog’s owner is cooperating with police, and the dog is under quarantine with Wallingford Animal Control. The name of the dog owner is being withheld.

