Child burned after falling into fire pit at Cape hotel

HYANNIS, MASS. (AP) - A child was rushed to the hospital Friday night after falling into a fire pit at a Cape Cod hotel, officials said.

Authorities say the child was injured during a bonfire in the courtyard of the Cape Codder Resort in Hyannis.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston.

The extent of the child’s injuries was not immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)