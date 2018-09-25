WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The death of an infant at a child care center in Watertown has prompted officials to shut down the program, a spokeswoman for the state’s Executive Office of Education said.

Strawberry Child Care, located at 124 Watertown St., received an emergency suspension/revocation order on Sept. 20 following a Department of Early Education and Care preliminary investigation into the baby’s death.

Preliminary results found there were regulatory violations that warranted the department to issue the order against the child care center, the spokeswoman said.

Families with children in the program were referred to the Department of Early Education and Care’s regional office for assistance in finding alternative childcare, according to the spokeswoman.

The investigation into Strawberry Child Care is ongoing.

