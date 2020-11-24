Child COVID-19 cases have spiked by 28% in the last 2 weeks, health data shows

(WHDH) — New child COVID-19 cases have spiked by an alarming 28 percent in the last two weeks and children now account for 11 percent of all confirmed cases in the United States, health data indicates.

A total of 144,145 new child COVID-19 cases among children 17 years of age or younger were reported between Nov. 12 and Nov.19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 19, child cases has climbed from 927,518 to 1,183,609, marking that 28 percent spike.

An estimated 0.2 percent to 5.6 percent of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization.

The uptick in child cases comes as millions of people stick to their Thanksgiving travel plans despite health officials who have begged Americans to stay home and avoid big gatherings.

As of Monday, the United States had reported more than 12.5 million coronavirus cases and nearly 258,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

