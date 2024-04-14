LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A child is being credited with alerting their family to a fire that broke out in a home in Lakeville on Saturday.

Crews responded to the fire after a neighborhood child saw smoke coming out of a window in a nearby house.

The fire left a family of four displaced. The cause remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

