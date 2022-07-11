HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A child who escaped the flames of a massive fire in Hingham is being credited with helping save someone still in a mansion as it burned.

Officials said a painter was working in the multi-million dollar home when the fire started before 1 p.m. Monday. A nanny and little boy had been on the porch and were able to run away as it began, but came back to alert the painter, ensuring all three were able to get away.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said by the time the painter got to the first floor, the building was fully engulfed. The fire soon grew into an inferno and damaged several other homes as neighbors watched a wall of flames emerge with smoke billowing from the structure.

“I looked through (the) fence and it was just crazy fire going everywhere,” Lyla Maguire said after witnessing the flames.

Monday’s fire was likely one of the largest the department had seen in five years, according to Murphy.

“When we got on scene, there was extensive amount of wind and we knew there was going to be water issues,” Murphy said.

Crews were able to fight the flames and received help from several local communities. With help from other departments, Hingham’s 11 on-duty firefighters were bolstered to 120.

“We rely heavily on mutual aid as do many other communities around here, especially when we have a significant fire like this and we want to prevent it from spreading to other locations,” Murphy said.

The fire did damage four other homes and heavily damaged the one found next door. By the end of the day, the home was reduced to a chimney and charred remains.

Neighbors told 7NEWS the seaside mansion was sold in June for $3 million and that a family had just moved in.

Murphy said that earlier in the day, the boy who escaped told officials he thought the fire started on the porch. The cause of the fire is under investigation but due to the extent of the damage, he said he is not sure officials will ever determine the exact cause.

