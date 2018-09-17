Child cyclists raise $118k for cancer research, treatment in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 400 children took to their bicycles for a ride against cancer in Lexington on Sunday.

The fourth annual Lexington Pan-Mass Challenge Kids Ride set a goal of raising $100,000 for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The young cyclists exceeded their goal, raising $118,000 at Sunday’s event.

The ride also honored local pediatric oncology patients Norah Weeks and Hugh Clivaz, two Lexington residents who have been battling cancer for three years, according to the PMC website.

The Lexington ride is one of 35 PMC Kids Rides held in New England.

The PMC Kids Rides alone have raised more than $8 million for the PMC program since they began in 1998.

