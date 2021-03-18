Child dies in ‘tragic’ accident involving Peloton treadmill

(WHDH) — A child has died in an accident involving a treadmill made by one of the largest fitness equipment companies in the world.

John Foley, the CEO and co-founder of Peloton, announced in a memo on Thursday that the child passed away following a “tragic” mishap involving the Tread+ treadmill.

“I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death,” Foley wrote.

Details on the incident, including the age of the child and where it happened, have not been released.

Foley noted the company is aware of “only a small handful” of incidents involving children who were hurt by the Tread+.

“Each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Foley wrote.

Foley also urged users to keep children and pets away from Peloton exercise equipment at all times.

Anyone who owns the treadmill and has concerns is urged to contact Peloton support at 844-410-0141.

