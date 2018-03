LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A child was taken to the hospital Monday after falling out of a window in Lynn.

Police say the child fell from a second-floor window at a home on Houghton Street.

The young girl was said to be conscious when she was taken to Mass. General Hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

