Child found safe after Amber Alert issued in NH; police still searching for SUV

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - A child has been found safe after authorities in Littleton, New Hampshire, issued an Amber Alert Wednesday evening due to an “emergency situation involving a minor,” officials said.

Police are still searching for a Silver Jeep Renegade Latitude with New Hampshire plates 3999775. They say the front plate does not match the rear plate.

Anyone who comes across the vehicle is asked to keep their distance and immediately call 911.

A Code Red was initially launched before police upgraded the situation to an Amber Alert.

It’s not clear what prompted the situation.

No additional details were immediately avaialble.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

