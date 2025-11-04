MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A student on a bicycle was hit by a bus in Medway Tuesday morning, but was not injured.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Burke Memorial Elementary School, between Cassidy Lane and Legion Avenue.

While at the scene, officers made an arrest that they said was unrelated to the cause of the crash.

Following the crash, the bus driver was taken into custody followed an argument with school staff and police.

“Following this incident, Medway Public Schools was informed that the driver was taken into custody after a verbal altercation with school staff and police,” Medway Superintendent Armand Pires said in a statement. “The driver works for W.T. Holmes Transportation Company, the District’s contracted transportation provider, and is not a Medway Public Schools employee. The driver had been assigned to routes for Burke-Memorial School, but will no longer be driving for the District.”

