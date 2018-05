WAREHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – A child was hit by a car in Wareham Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Maple Park Campground and RV Park.

Police said a witness pulled the child out from under the car.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

