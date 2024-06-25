WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was hit by a car in Worcester Monday night, according to the Worcester Police Department.

At 9:36 p.m., officers responded to 243 Lincoln St. for a pedestrian crash involving a “small child,” Worcester police said in a statement.

Lincoln Street was closed down as of 11:15 p.m. and investigators were on the scene taking photographs of multiple cars.

No other information was immediately available.

