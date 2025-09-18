MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An child was hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Milford Thursday afternoon, according to Milford police.

This happened at the intersection of Congress Street, Spruce Street, and West Spruce street.

Sky 7 HD flew over the area, where there is a pickup truck roped off. Police said the driver stayed on scene.

The child hit was taken to a hospital in Milford, but police say they will be airlifted to a different hospital.

Milford police are asking everyone to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)