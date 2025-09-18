MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An child was hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Milford Thursday afternoon, according to Milford police.
This happened at the intersection of Congress Street, Spruce Street, and West Spruce street.
Sky 7 HD flew over the area, where there is a pickup truck roped off. Police said the driver stayed on scene.
The child hit was taken to a hospital in Milford, but police say they will be airlifted to a different hospital.
Milford police are asking everyone to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.
