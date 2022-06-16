BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was able to escape a kidnapping attempt in Boylston and give police a description of the suspect, leading to his arrest.

On Wednesday afternoon, Boylston Police officers headed to Mill Road for the report of an attempted kidnapping. Officers were told that a man attempted to lure a child into his home. When the child refused to enter the home, the suspect chased them down the road.

The child later gave a description of the man, leading to the identification and arrest of David Shays, 59, a Boylston resident. He faces charges of enticing a child under 16, attempt to commit a crime (kidnapping) and assault.

Shays’ bail was set at $15,000. He was booked at the Boylston Police Department and transported to the Worcester Police Department for holding.

