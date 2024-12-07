BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after being bitten by a dog in Dorchester on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a child bitten by a dog on Quincy Street around 6:45 p.m. found the child suffering from injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Animal control was notified and the child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog has been secured.

