Child hospitalized after crash involving box truck, school bus on I-95 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One child was hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash involving a box truck and school bus on Interstate 95 in Westwood on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the northbound side of the highway prior to Exit 14, according to state police.

The right travel land is closed.

There were 14 children on the bus at the time of the accident, one was transported with minor injuries.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.

#MAtraffic Update: I-95 NB prior to x14 at #Dedham #Westwood line. RTL closed due to crash between vehicle, a box truck, and a school bus. Minor injuries reported. 14 children on bus, 1 tx with minor injuries. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/3UoDb8NxMo — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 19, 2019

