BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was hospitalized following a crash involving a pickup truck in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Centre and Hastings streets shortly before 10 a.m. transported an injured child to an area hospital, according to police.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a stroller resting on the sidewalk, as well as a Toyota pickup truck that appeared to have crashed through a brick wall.

The area has been roped off with yellow police tape.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

