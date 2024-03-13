LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after falling out of a second-floor window in Lawrence.

The boy fell from a triple-decker on Salem Street. Surveillance video showed emergency crews rushed to the child’s aid.

The child was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox