LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after falling out of a second-floor window in Lawrence.

The boy fell from a triple-decker on Salem Street. Surveillance video showed emergency crews rushed to the child’s aid.

The child was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)