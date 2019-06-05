Child hospitalized after falling out of window in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital after falling out of a second-story window in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Manchester Street about 4 p.m. assisted with transporting the child to the hospital with what were considered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

