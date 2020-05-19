Child hospitalized after suffering serious dog bite in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old Sandwich child was airlifted to a Boston hospital Tuesday after suffering a serious dog bite.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on George Gallant Road around 1 p.m. treated the child, who was then taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The dog belongs to a family member.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

