Child hospitalized after suffering serious dog bite

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old Sandwich child was airlifted to a Boston hospital Tuesday after suffering a serious dog bite.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on George Gallant Road around 1 p.m. treated the child who was then med flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The dog does belong to a family member.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

