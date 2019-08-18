Child in critical condition after Dorchester rollover crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - One child is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Dorchester late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Columbia Road around 11:30 p.m. found two cars severely damaged and one child in critical condition, according to police.

One of the vehicle’s involved had a single occupant, the other was carrying six people — three adults, and three children.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

