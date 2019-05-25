Child injured after being struck by car while riding bike in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Lowell.

Witnesses told police the child rode the bike onto West 3rd Street and struck a vehicle about 4 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A Lowell Police Department accident reconstruction team is conducting a follow-up investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)