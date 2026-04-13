WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Webster police said a child was killed after being struck in the street by a driver Saturday.

Investigators said the child, identified as Marleigh Guevara, was walking near School Street at the time. Guevara was taken to the hospital where she later died.

“I’m very upset, devastated for the family,” Jill Peters said, a Webster resident.

Guevara’s mother told 7NEWS her daughter was playing outside right before the accident. Neighbors said they heard the crash and ran out to help.

“I heard a big bang, I was looking out the window, I see a whole line of cars,” Jason D’Ande said, a Webster resident. “I came outside, there’s a car with a dent in the roof, a child in the road, and traffic just kept coming.”

Witnesses say first responders performed CPR at the scene. Guevara’s mother said the pain of losing her daughter is something she can’t even put into words, calling it a nightmare she can’t wake up from.

People who live in the area say speeding has been a concern for years.

“I feel like it could have bene prevented, even right here, all kinds of crosswalk signs leading up to where the child got hit,” Peters said. “Obviously they’re being ignored.”

Now, a growing memorial marks the spot of the crash. A vigil is planned for Monday night.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

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