LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hours after announcing a person was unaccounted for following an early morning fire in Lynn, the State Fire Marshal’s office announced a child was killed in the blaze.

“Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”

The Fire Marshal said crews were called to Circuit Avenue at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, where first responders found a massive fire burning at a multistory home.

Officials originally said there appeared to be several families inside the home when the fire started, and that most were able to get out on their own, but pinning down an exact number of people was difficult. Several people were taken to a local hospital as a precaution as firefighters tried to get a headcount of how many people had been in the building.

“More than a dozen residents” were displaced after firefighters took less than an hour to put the blaze out, according to a press release from the Fire Marshal’s office.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the family affected and for our community,” Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said in the release. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family as they deal with this unthinkable loss, and we wish all those affected a speedy and full recovery. On behalf of the City, we appreciate the tremendous work by the Lynn Fire Department and all the supporting agencies who responded. While we know there will be a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragic event, at this point we are focused on the victims and are incredibly grateful for all those rallying to help them and provide support for our community at this most difficult time.”

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, a full investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and involves Lynn Fire and Police, as well as State Police assigned to the Fire Marshal and Essex DA’s office.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts, Salvation Army, and City of Lynn are all assisting those who were displaced.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)