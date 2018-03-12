Child, man hit by car in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Authorities say a child and a man were struck by a car Monday morning in Worcester.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 270 Grafton Street for a report of a pedestrian crash.

A 7-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were hit, according to officials. There was no immediate word regarding injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

