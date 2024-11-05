NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A child on a bicycle was struck by a car in Natick Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The child was hit by the vehicle on East Central Street, near Grant Street, and taken to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Natick Police Department.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities said the incident does not seem to be a result of speed or alcohol/drug impairment.

Both the driver and child are residents of Natick, police said.

