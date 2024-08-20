STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being involved in a collision with a vehicle while riding an e-bike in Stoughton.

Witnesses said the child was hospitalized after being involved in a collision at the intersection of Canton and Simpson streets. The driver of the car involved said he was driving through the intersection when he felt something hit his car.

The man said he got out to find a boy laying in the street and stayed on scene until police arrived.

No additional information was immediately available.

