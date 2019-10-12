Child patients get mini police cruisers to cruise around Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Area police departments and a local charity are teaming up to donate mini police cruisers so patients at Boston Children’s Hospital can ride in style.

Pedal Thru Youth usually donates bikes and helmets to low-income families, but founder Robert “Bob the Bike Man” Charland wanted to give out four-wheeled rides as well.

“I think if you were a kid going to chemo or something else and you’re scared, and you walk outside your room and you see one of these Power Wheels you get to ride, versus being put in a wheelchair or being escorted down there on your own … I think this would ease them a bit,” Charland said.

Cruisers were donated by several police departments, including Holyoke, Chicopee, East Hampton, and Greenfield. Springfield Technical Community College, the Pelham Police Department and Connecticut state police all made donations as well, and each cruiser had its own unique design.

“It’s nice to have something to look forward to. Something to make people smile, something to bring us together,” Greenfield Police Officer Cody Guilbault. “You know it’s easy to get lost in the stress so when you do something like this it unites everybody.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)